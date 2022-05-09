Peggy Jane Moody Robertson, 75, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her son's residence in New Albany. She was born November 21, 1946 in New Albany to the late Webster and Zora Lee Grubbs Moody. She was a retired factory worker and self-employed cosmetologist. She was a member of Locust Hill Church in Pontotoc County. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Glen Reeder and Sean Tutor officiating. Burial will be at Locust Hill Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Whatley (Jason); two sons, William Bryan Robertson (Lori) and William Guy Robertson (Jennifer); one sister, Mary Hall; a brother, Joe Moody; ten grandchildren: Sean Kelly Tutor, Sr., Stephanie Tutor (Nate), Krystal Johnson (Danial), Nathan Whatley (Chelsea), Clare Whatley, Jamie Benefield, Anna Walls, Elliott Walls, Tinley Robertson and Rivers Robertson; and three great grandchildren: Jenna Tutor, Adalay Johnson and Malakai Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Gary Robertson; and her parents. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 11:00a.m. till service time at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
