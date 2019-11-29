HOUSTON, MS -- Tommy Lee Robertson, 74, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo MS. Services will be on Sunday December 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Bethlehem M.B. Church in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS with full military honors.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.