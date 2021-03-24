William "Monk" Gary Robertson, 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his home. He was born October 30, 1946 to Guy Olaf Robertson and Jimmie Belk Robertson. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a lifetime member of Locust Hill Baptist Church. He was retired from Pontotoc County as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator. He was an active member of the Mississippi Pony Pulling Association and was a decorated member of the A.S.A. Softball Umpire Association. He was an avid crappie fisherman. He was a fan of all sports. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. David Westmoreland, Bro. David Ross and Bro. Sean Tutor officiating. Burial will be at Locust Hill Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy Jane Moody Robertson; a daughter, Kimberly Robertson Whatley (Jason); two sons, William "Bryan" Robertson and William Guy "Will" Robertson (Jennifer); seven grandchildren: Sean "Kelly" Tutor, Jr., Krystal Johnson (Daniel), Nathan Culver (Chelsea), Stephanie Tutor, Clare Whatley, Tinley "Little Darling" Robertson, William Rivers Robertson; and three great grandchildren: Jenna Faith Tutor, Adalay Johnson and Malachi Johnson. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 12:00p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements and will fly the U.S. Army flag in honor of Mr. Robertson's military service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
