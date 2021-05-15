Amy Michelle Robins, 49, transformed from this life to her life eternal on May 13, 2021 at Baptist East-Memphis, Tn. after battling cancer for almost 10 years. Born in Memphis on May 17, 1971 to Ralph Danny Robins and Anne Stanley Robins, Amy and family relocated to Tupelo from Cleveland, Ms. in 1975. Amy graduated from Tupelo High School in 1989, attended Northeast Miss. Community College and graduated with her BA in English from University of North Alabama in Florence, Ala. Her first employment was with Sylvan Learning Center in Tupelo. At her death, she was a beloved teacher at Tupelo High School teaching geometry and Algebra I. Her students were her passion and they respected her dedication to leading and learning. Amy had a feisty, contagious and optimistic personality which captivated and encouraged those with whom she associated. Her sense of humor was wicked and she was always the life of the party. Well grounded, realistic and inquisitive and adventuresome in her approach to life, living, teaching and parenting, she loved reading daily news from her cell, was a fan of Dude Perfect concerts, visiting the gulf beaches of Alabama and traveling. Her travels included several stops in Europe including Amsterdam, Paris and England, among other foreign countries. She loved cruises, studying early American history and ancestry, especially Native American Indian history since her dad's people were pioneer settlers of Oklahoma. She loved the family farm in Cotton Plant, Ark. passed from her Mom's family, the Stanleys, where she enjoyed hunting with her Dad and "holding forth" at many gatherings at the deer camp with family and friends. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Her legacy will include love, laughter, learning and living large. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11:30 AM Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7 PM Tuesday, May 18, 2021 and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will follow at 5 PM Wednesday in the Cotton Plant Cemetery in Cotton Plant, Arkansas. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11: 30 Wednesday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Mom leaves behind her beloved children, son, Cooper McVay (17) and daughter, Mary Cullen McVay (15); her parents, Dan and Anne Robins; the father of her children, Jason McVay and his wife, April, all of Tupelo; a sister, Penny Robins Martin and husband, Mike of Pontotoc; her aunts, uncles, cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her revered grandparents, John and Mary Stanley of Cotton Plant, Ark, and Ralph and Jerry Robins of Ponca City, Oklahoma. Memorials may be made to Baptist Hospital East, 3rd South, 6019 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN. 38120 or to Stand Up To Cancer.org/donate, P. O. Box 843721, Los Angeles, Calif. 90084-3721. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@oomcast.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.