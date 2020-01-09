Passed away at the Cedars Nursing Home in Tupelo, MS on January 7, 2020 Mrs. Robins was a life-long faithful member of the Bethel C.M.E. Church in Guntown, MS. She was the widow of Eddie Lee Robins. Mrs. Pearl was a retired employee from the Tupelo Public School System. She was loved and known by many in the neighborhood as "Ma Pearl". Always enjoyed offering a helping hand when needed and had a big heart for all mankind. She enjoyed caring for people in her community by cooking, feeding or taking them to important appointments when needed. Her Life Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Community Church in Guntown, MS., with the Rev. Aretha S. Ruffin, officiating and Rev. Sammy Agnew, Pastor. Interment will follow in the Alice Memorial Garden. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving. Viewing will be Friday, January 10, 2020 starting at 4:00 with family and friends hour 5:00 until 7:00. Online condolence can be made to the Robins Family at www.grayson-porters.com She leaves behind seven children, Louise Guyton of Grand Rapids, MI; Dorothy Lockridge, Pearlie (William) Armstrong, George (Nora) Robins all of Tupelo, MS., Shirley (Charles) Stewart of Oak Park, Il, Edward (Gladys) Robins of Oxford, MS, Pamela Jones of Lithonia, GA, twenty-one grandchildren, forty-seven great grandchildren, nineteen great-great grand children, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
