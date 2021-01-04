Antonio Robinson, 35, was born on September 24, 1985 and passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. He attended Ripley school system for his education, from football, basketball, and band- he was very active. He never met a stranger and he was the sunshine in our family. He was a member of St. James Church of God in Christ in Ripley under the leadership of Superintendent Barnell Hoyle. Antonio was preceded in death by his grandmother Lizzie Boyd and Shirley Pinson. He leaves to cherish his memories his son, Antonio Dawayne Robinson, Jr. of Memphis, TN; his daughter Aubrey Cunningham of Ripley; his daddy Virdie Robinson and mom Geanette Robinson both of Ripley; three sisters, Barbara Lipsey of Pontotoc, Marilyn Robinson of Ripley and McKaylia Robinson of Long Beach; three brothers, Earnest Robinson of Booneville, Brandon and Tonnie Robinson both of Texas; one brother-in-law, Robert Hudson of Ripley; a special uncle Larry Watson; father Bobby Watson both of Pontotoc; his right hand uncle Phillip Boyd of Ripley; two nephews, Tate Mobley and Dallas Hudson both of Ripley; one niece, Aaliyah Lispey of Pontotoc; 8 uncles, 6 aunts and a host of cousins and friends. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at St. James Cogic in Ripley (719 Ashland Rd.)
