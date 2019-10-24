Audrey Shields Robinson, 84, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 9, 1935 to the late Shelby Shields and the late Nona Sullins Shields in Fulton. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, painting, fishing, traveling and going to church. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday October 28, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Mark Neaves officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday October 28, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son, Dan Robinson of Thaxton, daughter, Nona Jo Tullus of Fulton, grandchildren, Chris Robinson of Fort Campbell, KY, Beth Lowery of Fulton, and Kelly Robinson of Starkville, 2 great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Ruby Shields of Tremont. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lewis Robinson, her parents, 2 brothers, Kenneth and Delford Shields, and 1 sister, Lura Bailey. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

