Bretta Kay Robinson, 62, passed on December 17, 2019 at the Magnolia Hospital in Corinth. She enjoyed fishing, music and she was a people person. She was a retired teacher's assistant and a member of the First Christian Church. Services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 @ 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Kelly Carmichael officiating. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jack Robinson Jr. of Baldwyn; mother, Nancy Howard of Tupelo; sons, Jason Robinson (Ericka) of Huntsville, AL, Craig Robinson of Pensacola, FL and Bobby Robinson (Brandi) of Mooreville; (1) sister; (5) brothers; (4) grandchildren, Gavin, Karlee, Andrew and Jacob Robinson; (3) sister-in-laws; (1) brother-in-law; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Husdon and her in-laws, Jack and Florence Robinson. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
