Brian Ray Robinson, 42, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home in Peppertown. Born in Amory on October 22, 1979, he was a son to Willie R. Robinson and Donna Reeves Harlow. Brian was a graduate of Hatley High School class of 1998. Furthering his education, he attended ICC and graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelor's degree in education. While at MSU, he was equipment manager for the Bulldogs and would break down the film for Coach Sylvester Croom. He married the former Jaclyn Morgan on August 6, 2005. Following his graduation, he coached in Starkville, Alcorn Central, Nettleton, Jumpertown but currently he was assistant football coach for the Tupelo Golden Wave. He held several state championships as a powerlifting coach. Football was his passion, but Coach Robinson was an educator who taught world history and conveyed the importance to his students of how history affects us today. He was an accomplished, self-taught guitar player and singer and played in many area venues. He was an avid fisherman, and some may even consider him a grill master. Family was most important to him which was evident by the way he adored his wife with all of his heart. Brian attended Bethel Baptist Church in Dorsey. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Amory. In addition to his wife, Jaclyn Morgan Robinson, of nearly 17 years, he is survived by his mother, Donna Harlow (John) of Amory; his grandfather, Gayron Belk of Amory; his brother, Chris Harlow (Ally) of Amory; his nieces, Molly and Abby Harlow; and a host of other extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Kathleen Belk; his grandfathers, Bill Reeves and Willie E. Robinson. Pallbearers will be Terry Lang, Drew Dance, Davis Clayton, Lee Vaughan, Matt Gazaway, and Ty Hardin. Honorary pallbearers will be the coaching staff of Tupelo High School, the memory of Daniel Threadgill, Chris Terry, and Brian White. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Hatley Football Booster Club. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
