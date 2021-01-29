Charlene Robinson , 72, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Methodist hospital in Indianapolis Indiana. Services will be on Saturday 1/30/2021 2pl at Burns Cemetery Athens, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday 11-12 at Westbrooks Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Burns cemetery Athens MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.