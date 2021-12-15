Charles Travis "Buddy" Robinson, 75, of Rienzi, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his home. He was a member of the North Corinth Baptist Church and U.S. Army Veteran. He loved hunting, fishing, working in his yard, doing puzzle books and most of all spending time with his family. Funeral services with Military Honors will be at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home. Bro. Bill Wages, Bro. David Coln and Bro. Dilan Coursey will be officiating. Burial will be in the Sardis Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Robinson; his son, Charles "Buddy" Robinson, Jr.; his daughters, Shirley Hamblin (Tommy) and Oma Hamlin (John); his sisters, Margie "Myrt" Bridges (William) and Oma Reeves (Dave); his grandchildren, Amber Huggins (DD), Brooke Palmer, Michael Killough, Jerrod Hamlin (Helen) and Joseph Hamlin; his great grandchildren, Dakota, Fisher Michael, and Coraline Killough; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenner Elbert Robinson and Alma Michael Robinson; five sisters and four brothers. Pallbearers will be Charles "Buddy" Robinson, Jr., John Hamlin, Tommy Hamblin, Michael Killough, Jerrod Hamlin and Joseph Hamlin. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
