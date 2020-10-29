Charles Everette "Charlie" Robinson, age 77, left this world peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born to Buddy and Glendora Dearman Robinson, on May 24, 1943. Charlie graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1961, where he was a proud Warrior. He played on the Warrior football team that was undefeated and won the 1960 Little Ten Championship. He proudly served in the MS Army National Guard in Pontotoc for six years. Charlie was well known to Pontotoc and surrounding areas as a cattle farmer. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc, where he was a faithful bed baby Sunday school teacher. He also worked with the Feeding of the 5000 every year. A celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating; burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. He married Candy O'Bannon, and they shard 55 years together. Candy laughed on her first encounter of Charlie and said, "I pitty the girl that marries him". (Thus they had millions of memories); Children, Angie (Glenn) Gillen, Tracy Robinson, Melissa (Tim) Ferguson and Chuck (Darla) Robinson; Grandchildren, Ashley (Todd) Weaver, Amber (Alex) Sims, Leanna (Justin) Merritt, Casey (Heather) Ferguson, Rob Ferguson, Buddy Ferguson, Rossie, Rock, Rhett and Ruth Ali Robinson and a bonus grandchild, Kate Hester; Great-grands, Weston Weaver, Evelyn Rose Merritt, Grayson Weaver and John Harrison Merritt; one sister, Debbie (Ken) Mabus; Brothers-in-law, Michael (Cathy) O'Bannon, Jimmy Matkins and Ronnie Miller; Sister-in-law, Ogie O'Bannon; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Brothers-In-law, Milton Tallant; Wayne, Jim, Tony, Mike and Bill O'Bannon; and two Sisters-in-law, Barbara Matkins and Melinda Miller. Pallbearers will be Rock and Rhett Robinson, Casey, Rob and Buddy Ferguson, Todd Weaver, Alex Sims, Justin Merritt and Weston Weaver. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Friday and from 9 to 10 AM Saturday at First Baptist Church. Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, C/O Feeding of the 5000, 31 W. Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
