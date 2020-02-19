SARAH -- Christine Robinson, 66, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto in Southaven. Services will be on Sunday, February 23 at 11 am at Real Pentecostal Power in Crenshaw. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 23 from 10:30 to 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Longtown Cemetery.

