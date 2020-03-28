Danny "Dan" Robinson died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was 73. He was born August 30, 1946 to William Warren Robinson and Della Hayes Robinson. A lifelong Lee County resident, he attended Saltillo High School where he first met the love of his life, Betty Sue, and later married her on February 24, 1966. They later adopted two children, Will and Dana. He graduated in the Marine Corp in 1967 where he fought in the Vietnam War. He was an artist by nature, and there wasn't anything he couldn't draw which led him to opening his own company, Signs by Dan. He loved anything outdoors. Some of his best times were spent with his wife and family while camping, boating, and fishing at the lake. He loved his children and grandchildren and their time spent together. Later in his life his time with them sitting around laughing and eating peanut butter and bananas is what he always looked forward to. He was a people person, enjoyed helping others and would go out of his way to help anyone. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones. A graveside service will be held at Camp Creek on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 12 PM with Bro. Bobby Robbins and Rev. Dr. Will Rambo officiating. Visitation will be held at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel on Monday from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. Holland - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. Dan is survived by his son, Will Robinson (Hannah) of Tupelo, and daughter Dana McGraw (Clint) of Tupelo; his sister Nancy Wood (David) of Guntown; and his grandchildren, Hailee, Ella Reese, Beckham, Rylie, Cayden, and Mia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Sue; his son, Daniel Lee Robinson; and his mother- and father-in-law, Albert and Bonnie Hamblin. Honorary pallbearers will be David Wood, Rex Myhand, Tommy Wood and Geoff White. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
