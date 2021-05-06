Donald Wayne "DW" Robinson, 82, passed on Wednesday, May 05, 2021 at his home. He was a project superintendent for Ivey Mechanical, C S Poole and Lee Company. He enjoyed horses, fast boats and classic cars. He was instrumental in the construction of many buildings and he was so proud to be part of Bridgestone Arena, Fedex World Headquarters, Magnolia Hospital in Corinth, Veterans Hospital in Nashville, Vanderbilt Plaza Hotel in Nashville. He was a member of Parker Chapel Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, May 08, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Burial will follow in East Mount Zion Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Guin Robinson of Baldwyn; daughter, Kathy Grisham of Smyrna, TN; grandchild, Jessica Lavender (Nick) of Nolensville, TN; two great-grandchildren, Layla and Annabel Lavender; special cousin, Mike Scott; his horse Buddy; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death his parents, Edward and Eura Voyles Robinson; his in-laws, Price and Eupal Barnes Guin. Pallbearers will be Mike Scott, Billy Smith, Coy Voyles, Bernice Voyles, Ricky Voyles, Nick Lavender, Joe Roberts, Eddie Scott, Chance Hughes and Shane Hughes. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a. m. until service time at 1:00 p. m. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice employees, Chinah Oswalt and Leslie Tackett for your care and compassion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
