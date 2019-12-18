Edna Mae Robinson, 95, of Tupelo, MS died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 as the result of congestive heart failure. Those who knew Edna will forever treasure her sweet, sweet smile and her love for a good serious game of Spades with a mean piece of her homemade pie. Her physical limitations did not hinder her joy and passion for cooking the most delicious meals for her family, especially her famous apple pies and chicken and dumplings. Through her trials on this earth, she consistently always maintained a peace beyond all understanding which she always attributed to trusting in God for everything in all things. Edna was born July 6, 1924 in Belmont, MS to Raymond and Ruth Sanders. Her childhood was spent in Belmont, MS. She lived in Kenosha, WI most of her adult life, but retired to Tupelo, MS in 1977. Her beloved husband of 50 years, Wilmer Reeves Robinson, preceded her in death on August 4, 1994. Edna was a housewife who raised three daughters and taught them the love she had for writing and cooking. In addition, she and her husband were foster parents in Wisconsin for a decade. Her "Heart of Hearts" was her two granddaughters, Lindsey Waldrop Shafer, and Jessica Yarber Johnston. She also adored her fur baby, Spades, and her four great-grandchildren, Cruz, Mercedes, Sterling, and August Shafer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruth Sanders; daughters Peggy Robinson Wood and Terry Lynn Munn; her sons-in-law, Roy Yarber and Terry Wood; and one brother, Alvis Sanders. Survivors include her daughter, Glenda Yarber Crowe (Ellis) of Tupelo, MS; her two granddaughters, Lindsey Waldrop Shafer (Daniel) of Huntsville, AL, and Jessica Yarber Johnston (Chad) of Tupelo, MS; and four great-grandchildren, Cruz, Mercedes, Sterling, and August Shafer of Huntsville, AL; and her beloved son-in -law, Max Munn of Tupelo/Huntsville, AL, and two awesome sitters, Tina Kent of Nettleton, MS, and Vickie Johnson of Shannon, MS. A graveside service of Death and Resurrection celebrating her long life of 95 years will be held at 2PM on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Jimmy Henry officiating. Visitation will follow at the grave site. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
