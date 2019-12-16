TUPELO -- Edna Robinson, 95, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at her residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2 PM at Lee Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

