Gladys Lee Ford Robinson, 76, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Southern Magnolia Estates in Iuka, MS. She was born on March 15, 1944, to Selmer and Susie Ford in Smithville, MS. She lived in Smithville until she married her husband of 54 years, Charles Ray Robinson. They lived in Fulton, MS, until they retired in 2011. She worked as a respiratory therapist for almost 30 years. During this time, she worked as Department Head at the Itawamba County Hospital in Fulton and the Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. She enjoyed spending time at her Lake House, walking, painting, shopping trips, eating at Dairy Queen, and most of all, spending time with her fur baby, Angel. Private graveside services were held Sunday, December 27, at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Fulton with Bro. James Rutledge officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Robinson Rutledge, and her husband, Kirk; her son, Michael Robinson; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her special pet, Angel; and extended family, friends, and caregivers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Robinson; her parents; three brothers; and one sister. Condolences may be shared with the Robinson family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
