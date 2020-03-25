Gregory Floyd Robinson, 54, of Rocky Mt passed away on February 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Marion (Ham) and Mary Robinson. He was a graduate of Tremont High School and a veteran of the United States Army. He will be remembered for his wildly entertaining stories, unfailing work ethic, teasing jokes and his powerful testimony about the love of his life, wife, Monica Robinson. Greg`s memory will be cherished and kept alive by family, friends, and adoring wife. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.