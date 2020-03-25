Gregory Floyd Robinson, 54, of Rocky Mt passed away on February 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Marion (Ham) and Mary Robinson. He was a graduate of Tremont High School and a veteran of the United States Army. He will be remembered for his wildly entertaining stories, unfailing work ethic, teasing jokes and his powerful testimony about the love of his life, wife, Monica Robinson. Greg`s memory will be cherished and kept alive by family, friends, and adoring wife. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

