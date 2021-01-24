Greta Jean Robinson, 70, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her residence in Cullman, AL. Services will be on Tuesday, January 26, at 2:00 p.m. at graveside at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Iuka. Burial will follow at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery.

