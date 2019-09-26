WEST POINT, MS -- James Lee Robinson , 76, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at West Point Community Living Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Creek M.B. Church in Pheba, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3-6:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS.. Burial will follow at Johnson Creek Cemetery in Pheba, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements..

