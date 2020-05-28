69, passed away on Wed., May 20, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. James Terry Robinson was born to Cecil Blanchard on Nov. 8, 1950 in Chickasaw Co. He was retired Navy serviceman. He served for seven years. James Terry Robinson is survived by his wife Ruby Mae Montgomery. 4 sons; James Terrell Robinson (Lichita) of Okolona, Anthony Keith Robinson of Okolona, Dewayne Parker Robinson of Okolona, and Chaz Vidal Robinson (Nancy) of Pensicola, Fla. 2 sisters; Lois Ann Howard (James) of Montgomery, AL, and Beatrice Johnson of Tupelo. 3 brothers; John Jr. Johnson (Connie) of Wichita , KS, Charles Johnson (Della) of Hutchinson, KS and Paul Johnson (Diann)of Birmingham, AL. There are 20 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. James Robinson was preceded in death by his mother Cecil (Teen) Blanchard and his grandparents, Joe and Ella Bell Blanchard. The visitation will be Sat., May 30, 2020 at the Williams Memorial Chapel at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service beginning promptly at 2:00 p.m., with mandatory safety policies in place, with Bro. Chaz Robinson officiating. The burial will follow at the Pleasant Plain MBC Cemetery in Una. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
