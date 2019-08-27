Jeffie Lou Robinson, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at The Meadows in Fulton. Born in Tremont on March 10, 1931, she was the daughter of Kirk Cyril and Mildred Esta Wright Robinson. Jeffie graduated from Okolona High School. She attended Wood Jr. College, graduated from the University Southern Mississippi, and nearly obtained her doctorate from Mississippi State University. Jeffie taught school for 45 years before entering retirement. Her students were her family and she loved them like her own children. Jeffie was of the Methodist faith. Jeffie was very active in school organizations. She even judged beauty pageants. She enjoyed her retirement, where she spent much of her time with a cat in her lap, drinking coffee and reading books. She adored animals, especially her dogs and cats, and was an avid supporter of PETA and any animal rights advocates. Above all, Jeffie was known for her big heart for students. She will be dearly missed by many beloved students. Jeffie is survived by her cousins, Georgia Owen, Patsy Bennett, Nina Cantrell, Ann Nichols, Sue Graham, Joynell Maxey, Sara Hood; and special friends, Terry Mann and Lisa Chism. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a very special student and friend, Sandra McLemore. A private family gathering was held at 11AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial was in Mt. Pleasant in Tremont. Memorials and donations may be made to the Amory Humane Society, 1317 Old Hwy 6, Amory, MS 38821 Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
