43, passed away on Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 at his residence in Tupelo. Jermaine Robinson was born to Mack C. Robinson II and Martha Collins on June 15, 1976 in Isola, MS. Mr. Jermaine Robinson is survived by his wife, Troyvonya Stokes-Robinson. Father; Mack Charles Robinson. Mother; Martha and step-father; Maurice Heard both of Okolona. One daughter; Kennedi Robinson of the Okolona. Two sons; Demario Robinson and Demarco Robinson both of Okolona. Seven sisters; Teresia (Darren) Jones of Okolona, Barbara (William) Randle of Okolona, Evelyn Shanklin of Isola, Emma Shanklin of Isola, Felecia Shanklin of Isola, Gimill Gibson of Michigan, and LaShonda Gibson of Michigan. Four brothers; Michael Brumby of Okolona, Tony Brumby of Okolona, Mac Charles Robinsonof Isola, and Mac Charles Gibson of Michigan. The visitation will be Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bibleway MBC. The burial will follow at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

