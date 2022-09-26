James Edgar "Jimmy" Robinson, Jr., 68, passed away on Saturday, September, 24, 2022, in Booneville. He was born in Booneville, MS, on March 2, 1954, to James Edgar Robinson, Sr. and Shirley Jean Isbell Robinson. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. James enjoyed reading and watching MASH and the Andy Griffith Show. He enjoyed firearms and was a marksmanship instructor in the United States Air Force. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. James is survived by his son, Jamie Robinson; sisters, Suzanne Brooks (Bill), Maria Maxwell (David) all of Booneville, and Jennifer Thompson (John) of Rockvale, TN; grandson, Tucker Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Reese and Zelma Robinson and his maternal grandparents, Charles and Jean Isbell. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.

