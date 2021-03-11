Joshua Jova'n Robinson, 39, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at his home in Selmer, Tennessee. Services will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00pm at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Selmer. Visitation will be on Friday, March 12 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel.

