Joshua Maine Robinson, 40, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Natchez Trace Parkway in Saltillo. Graveside . Services will be on the parking lot Saturday March 27, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Mt Zion Community Church 556 Mitchell Ave Guntown, MS. Visitation will be on Friday March 26, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel . Burial will follow at Mt Zion Cemetery Guntown. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.

