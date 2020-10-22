CLARKSDALE -- Roosevelt Robinson, Jr, 62, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Memphis, TN in Baptist Memorial Hospital. Services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11am at Heavenly Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors - Coldwater Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com . . Burial will follow at Heavenly Rest Cemetery.

