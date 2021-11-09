K. B. "Paw B" Robinson, 87, of Jumpertown passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at his home. He was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church. He loved his family, he loved life, farming, tending to his cows, basketball and was an avid Jumpertown Cardinal sports fan. Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David George officiating and Cindy White delivering the Eulogy. Burial will be in the Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. - until on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Louise Robinson who was the love of his life; his son, Larry Newby (Rhonda); his daughter, Cindy White (Barry); his brother, Buddy Robinson (Sharon); his sisters, Margie Bridges (William) and Oma Reavis (Dave); his son-in-law, Mark Vance; his grandchildren, Keylon Berryman (Jeannie Raye), Keith Berryman (Loraine), Steven Prince (Audrey), James Swinford, Jason Swinford (Sara), Chad Newby (Wendy), Candee Switcher (Shane), Christopher Robinson (Amber), Kayla Wade (Thomas), Keeton White (Nikki), and Jordan White; 20 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Keener Elmer Robinson and Alma Michael Robinson; his sons, Greg Robinson and Chris Robinson; his daughter, Linda Vance; 3 brothers, Shell Robinson, Hill Robinson and Joe Robinson; and 5 sisters, Earline Robinson, Christine Staggs, Mable Tice, Maxine Staggs and Ernie Yarrington. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Guyton Wilkerson, Anthony Michael, Freddie Corbin and Ronnie Hickman. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
