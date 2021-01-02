Drakonis Kai Robinson, 18, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020. Kai was born April 17, 2002, the son of Kirk and Angel Duncan Robinson. He was a senior at Tupelo High School and was known for his love of music and singing. He also enjoyed playing video games, especially "League of Legends." He will be greatly missed by his family who loved him so much. Kai leaves behind his parents, Kirk and Angel; five brothers and sisters, Alisha Robinson, Nicholas Robinson, Courtney Dannielle Little, Chandler Little, and Gavin Robinson; his grandparents, Sandra Miller, Martha Monaghan and Patsy Walker; two nephews, Trevor Robinson and Ashton Little; his aunts, Rebecca Blalock, Shawna Allen Thompson, Alycia Allen Brown; uncles, Chad Allen, Danny Hardin, and Joey Duncan; and a host of extended family members He was preceded in death by his sister, Danielle Little; grandparents, Matthew Duncan, Ricky Walker, Robert Monaghan, and Milton Gerald Robinson; and great-grandparents, Alfred and Mergie Duncan and Eldridge and Mary Lois Kiddy. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A service honoring Kai's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Chandler Little, Gavin Robinson, Gabriel Blalock, Carter Little, Tristen Judy, Brian Michael. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Johnson and William Gordan, Jr. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
