Thomas Keith Robinson, 62, of Saltillo, Mississippi, left this world on Monday, November 18, 2019, while surrounded by his beloved family, in Tupelo, Mississippi. Keith was born on September 8, 1957 in Opelika, Alabama and attended Butler High School, Calhoun Community College, Athens University and Alabama A&M University. He was preceded in death by his Father, Curtis Robinson and Sister, Donna Robinson. He is survived by his Wife, Kathy Robinson; his Mother, Addie Robinson; his brother and sister, Lance Robinson (Bobbie) and Pam Green (Rick); and his three children, Wendy Robinson, Amy Robinson Hill, and Tiffany Robinson. In addition, Keith had four Grandchildren, three Great Grandchildren, two nieces, and a lifetime full of cousins, extended family members and devoted friends. Keith was deeply loyal to his family and friends, and loved and cherished his beautiful wife, his amazing Mother, and his precious daughters and grandchildren. On any given Fall Saturday, Keith could be found at his second job as Assistant "Stay At Home" Offensive Coordinator for his Auburn Tigers). Keith will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the Family would request that donations be made to the North Mississippi Medical Center's Inpatient Hospice Unit, or to any other similar Hospice program in your local area. A celebration of life gathering in honor of Keith will be announced as soon as arrangements are made after the upcoming holidays. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
