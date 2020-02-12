BALDWYN, MS -- Kenya Robinson, 2DAYS OLD, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 @ 10:30am, Graveside at Creek Outreach Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. " A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

