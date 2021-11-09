The spunky, joyful, silly at times, leader of her family, Pamelia Kay Robinson died Friday, November 5, 2021, at the age of 49. Born November 21, 1971, she was the daughter of Barbara Ann Sanders Tackitt. Pamelia kay enjoyed singing, gardening, collecting wind-chimes, and walking in her yard, but her favorite pastime was shopping. She was the garage sale queen; her ability to refurbish furniture and knick-knacks was unmatched. On November 1, 2002, she married Dale Robinson. She was a family woman through and through and adored her grandchildren and spending time doing activities they enjoyed. Although she was dedicated to her family she above all was a Christian and a devoted member of New Beginning Church in Guntown. She leaves behind her husband of 19 years, Dale Robinson; ten children, Brittany Nicole Powers, Patience Briana Powers, Brandon Aron Robinson, Megan Breanne Barnett, Kristan Lajuan Robinson, Eddie Dale Robinson, Jr., Alisha Michelle Ernst, Audrey Lauren Miller, Tony Hurst, and Eric Hurst; grandchildren, Ayden Michael Powers, Tara Rayne Stockton, Aurelia Grace Robinson, Ataleigh Faith Robinson, Olivia Chase, Hannah June Robinson, Blake Edward Robinson, Tyler Caine Chase, Asia Robinson, Charlotte Ernst, Shelby Ernst, Jade Alyvia Miller, Avery Miller, Dusty Lee Robinson, Jr., Kaylee Hurst, Andy Hurst, Riley Hurst, great-grandchildren, Cassius Robinson, Mazin Robinson, and Alona Chase; sister, Jessica Morris, brother, Frankie Tackitt, special sister-in-law, Debra Robinson; and son-in-law, J.P. Stockton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara Tackitt; grandparents, James Velton and Bessie Leona Winters Tackitt; in-laws, Ople L. and Oscar Charles Robinson; son, Dusty Lee Robinson; grandchildren, Eden and Elijah Powers and Raymond Barnett; and sister, LaFrances Darnel Tackitt. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring her life will be 12 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. O. D. Hester and her husband, Bro. Dale Robinson officiating. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.