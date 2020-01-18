Rachel L. Robinson, 93, of Tishomingo, MS, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at her residence. Rachel enjoyed listening to The Gaither's sing gospel music, cooking, working in her flower garden, and watching hummingbirds. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her animals, Blackie and Dixon. She is survived by one son, Anthony Robinson; one daughter, Judy Nixon; her grandchildren, Denise Nixon (Brian Kirby), Beth Bray (John), and Krissi Robinson; her great grandchildren, SarahBeth Bray, Tanner Bray, and Analisse Kirby; her sister, Olene Jones; her sister's in law, Evelyn Hampton, Jackie Robinson, Lavern Walker, and Amy Walker; numerous nieces and nephews; and her cat, Blackie. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Robinson; her parents, Ted and Ora Dean Walker; her brothers, Harold Walker, R.D. Walker, Frank Walker, and Melvin Walker; her sisters, Beatrice Vess and Janice Ervin; and her daughter in law, Mallie Robinson. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. A celebration of life will be at 3pm, Sunday, January 19, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. John Bray. Interment will follow in Campground Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eddie Walker, Adam Wright, Lee Grisham, Dannie Wright, Joe Simpson, and Danny Reid. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Memorials may be made in Mrs. Rachel's honor to the Alzheimer's Association. An online guest book may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.