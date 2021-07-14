Mother Susan Irene Robinson, 67 was born on November 20, 1953 in Amory, MS at Gilmore Memorial Hospital and passed away on July 9, 2021. She was born to Wade and Ruby Dixon. She was loved by her parents and siblings. She started her young adult life as a homemaker with her former Husband, Pastor Willis Joe Robinson. To this union, six children were born. Visitation will be on today from 3pm - 5pm at Community Funeral Directors in Okolona with funeral services on Friday at Carter's Chapel Church of the Living God at 11 am. Burial will follow at Burns Cemetery Arrangements are entrusted to Community Funeral Directors of Okolona. Those left to cherish sweet memories of her are a loving, devoted life companion of over thirty years, Mr. Danny Nichols her loving caretaker. Her children: Tracy Lechelle (Preston) Hadley of Amory, MS, Erica Shellynease Jackson of Amory, MS, Kiesha Eiyon (Jamie) Dobbs of Toney, AL, Joe Jr. III (Malinda) Robinson, Amory, MS, Jannie Nicole (Marcus) Marsh of Amory, MS, Carla Danielle (Russell) Robinson-Sims of Amory, MS, and Willis Andra (Ykesha) Robinson of Amory, MS. Grandchildren Marty, Divante Sr., Armonte, Quinlan, Nasheryca, Angel, Jakobe, Braylon, Brooklyn, Jakevion, Jakeylin, Jamari, Brandon, Jabrean, Amiya, Janiya, Marcus Jr, Jabrielle, Kenyion, Kaliyah, Jabari, Nautica, Keshun, Carmen, Desiree, Khloe, Natetron, and Ashton. Great Grandchildren: Divante Jr, Azalyn, Aidon, Isah, Yona, Superior, Iyonna, Selena and JB. One Brother, Charles (Anita) Dixon, Nettleton, MS. Four Sisters: Evangelist Mary L. Morgan ( Elder Willie D.), Lois T. (William) Blunt, Edna R. Dixon, and Linda (Steve) Leatherwood.
