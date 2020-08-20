Vernedia L. Robinson 87 passed away at the Diversicare Health Care Center in Tupelo, MS on August 13, 2020. A member of Ebenezer M. B. Church where she once served as Sunday School Secretary, on the Usher Board, Choir, Missionary Society and Kitchen Committee. Served in the Springhill District Association until her health failed. She received her education at Lowe's School in Guntown, MS and a retired employee of Columbian Rope Company. Services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Porter's Memorial Park with Pastor Stephen C. Traylor, officiating, Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of condolences can be made at www.grayson-porters.com She is survived by her brother: James Knowles and his wife Naomi, a special niece and nephew : Latanya Knowles, James Knowles, a special great- nephew: Jaylen Knowles Beeks all of Guntown, MS and a host of other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.