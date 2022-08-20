Jacklyn Kenley Robison, 25, went to be with the Lord on Sunday August 7, 2022 she enjoyed spending time with her daughter, family and friends. She was of the Baptist faith. Funeral services were at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Wayne Fredrick officiating. Burial was in the Camp Creek Cemetery. She is survived by her children Hadlee, Ellize Grace Robison, Cross Vanstory, parents Don Robison and Brandy Hutcheson, sisters Ellie and Ava Jane Robison, brother Gage Robison, Grandparents Mike and Joyce Robison, Kenneth and Jackie Hutcheson, Great Grandmother Lois Hutcheson and host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her Great Grandparents Eunice and W.T. Robison, Great Grandfather Halford Hutcheson. Visitation was at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
