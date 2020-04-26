Lurene Gates Robison, 94, of Etta went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born September 3, 1925, in Union County to the late Dave Gates and Millie Ann Goggans Gates. She was a homemaker who loved visits from her family and friends. She enjoyed having a garden and putting up vegetables, cooking, and sewing for her family. She loved God and her Church, Bethel Baptist Church. She had been a member for 76 years, and was an active member until her health declined. God gave her a love for preachers. She was the widow of W. F. Robison, they had been married 62 years when he went home with the Lord. Survivors include two daughters, Frankie Montgomery and Yvonne Thompson; four grandchildren, Tye Montgomery (Carolyn), Salena McGregor (Phil), Justin Thompson (Stacy), and Nikki Yarbrough (Roland); twelve great-grand children, Will, James Clay, and Sami Grace McGregor, Brandon, Ruth, and Rob Montgomery, A. J. and Payton Thompson, Langston and Lily Anne Robertson, and Morgan and Emmma Harrison. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Estele (Lloyd), Bessie (Todd), Utie Riley (Dewey), four brothers, Lester (Bill), Tom, Lynn, and Hugh Gates; and grandson, Niel Robison Thompson. Funeral services will be at 3:00 P. M., Tuesday, at Bethel Baptist Church, with Brother Jason Pilcher, officiatiing, and burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 P. M. until service time Tuesday. Condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
