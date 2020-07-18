Alberta E. Robitille, 86, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born April 13, 1934 in Keene, New Hampshire, the daughter of Ernest and Lillian Harper Knowlton. Alberta lived in Claremont, New Hampshire for many years before moving to Tupelo in 2000 to be near her daughter. She was the widow of Gordon K. Robitille Sr. who she married on August 25, 1952. Alberta loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and going to the beach. She is survived by her three children, Deborah Mooney and husband, Bill, Gordon Robitille Jr. and wife, Pat, and Michael Robitille and his fiance, Teresa Hall; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Dale Knowlton and Brian Knowlton. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Services will be held in New Hampshire at a later date. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.