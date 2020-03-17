Patsy Sue Rock, 66, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was born August 11, 1953, to Dink and Edith Justice Hardin. She was a seamstress at Reed's Manufacturing for many years. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and loved playing cards and games. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. David Perry officiating. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery at Peppertown. Survivors include one son, Tim Rock (Nicky); two daughters, Patty Rock (Dewayne) and Melissa Cummings (Rusty), all of Mooreville; three brothers, Tracy Underwood of Russellville, AL, Billy Hardin of Tupelo, and Roy Hardin of Mooreville; her mother-in-law, Mildred Rock of Mooreville; nine grandchildren, Katie Rock, Gracie Rock, Crimson Rock, Abby Presley, Colby Presley, Tanner Gray (Lauren), Katie Kemp, Laken Cummings, and Rock Cummings; two great-grandchildren, Harrison Haupt and Aiden Chatham; and a great-grandson on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rock; two brothers, Randall Underwood and Mac Underwood; four sisters, Lynn Nesbitt, Betty Ann Long, Sandra Spurgeon, and Carolyn Houston; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Tanner Gray, Rock Cummings, Crimson Rock, Colby Presley, Nathaniel Smith, and Frankie Sanford. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Rock family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you completed your census form?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.