Timothy Dewayne Rock, 50, gained his ultimate healing on February 24, 2022, at his home after a brief hospital stay. He was happy to have his family with him at home, and he spent every moment telling them all how much he loved them. Tim was born June 2, 1971, to Charles and Patsy Hardin Rock. Throughout his life, Tim worked in various industries, but his passion was building. He loved being outdoors, attending sporting events, watching Alabama football, and spending time with his family. Tim had a huge heart and would always help those around him. He touched many lives throughout the years, and his absence will be felt greatly by all who loved him. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Randy Lewman officiating. Burial will be in the Boguefala Cemetery. Tim leaves behind his beloved wife, Nicky; three daughters, Katie Rock, Gracie Rock, and Abby Presley; two sons, Crimson Rock and Colby Presley; two grandsons, Harrison Haupt and Griffin Sanford; two sisters, Patty White and Melissa Cummings (Rusty); his grandmother, Mildred Rock; two nephews, Tanner Gray (wife Lauren and son Aiden), and Rock Cummings; one niece, Laken Smith (Nathaniel); and a host of extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Chris Blanchard, Scott Cryder, Carey Cryder, Rusty Cummings, Keith Franklin, Tanner Gray, Rock Cummings, and Jeremy Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and nephews. Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with Tim's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
