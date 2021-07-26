Barron Rodgers (57) passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at his home in the Auburn Community. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He worked at H.M. Richards for the past 20 years. Services are 11 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the East Mt. Zion Cemetery. Barron is survived by his wife of 40 years, Melissa Rodgers of Auburn Community; his sons, Dustin Rodgers (Jessica) of Saltillo and Josh Rodgers (Rebecca) of Mantachie; his daughter, Megan Brazeal (Brandon) of Blackland; his brother, Kelcy Rodgers (Kristy) of Pratts; his sisters, Donna Trulove of Pratts, Elizabeth Kelly of Saltillo and Dianna Rodgers of Arkansas; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charlie and Eloise Glidewell of the Auburn Community and his grandchildren, Hunter, Sadie, Dawson, Cody, Christian, Julie, Ian, Connor, Lucas and River. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Rodgers and Neta Jo Harp; his sister, Julie Rodgers and his grandparents, Kelcy and Maudie Harp & Olan and Lillie Rodgers. Pallbearers are; Rocky Smith, Johnny Martain, Kelcy Rodgers, Paul Rodgers, Brandon Brazeal, Dusty Rodgers, Josh Rodgers, Travis Hallmark, Butch Glidewell and Doyle Vick. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
