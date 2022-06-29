James Allen Rodgers, 73, passed away June 28, 2022. He was a loving Daddy and Granddaddy. He worked at Mohasco Furniture in upholstery for over 30 years, then worked for Union County, from which he retired in 2012. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was always there to help with anything. James enjoyed his retirement years at home in the country, well-loved by his family and friends, especially those who lived around him in the Concord community. James is survived by his daughter, Shaneh Carol Rodgers; son, Terry Allen Rodgers(Karla); six grandchildren, Anna Rodgers, Dalton and Conner Ayers, Rebekah, Callie, and Macy Rodgers; brother, Eddie Rodgers; and sisters, Patricia Yates and Judy Owens. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Opal Rodgers; two brothers, Chester and Billy Joe Rodgers; and four sisters, Azie Lee Dodds, Jamie Lee Yates, Beatrice Page, and Mary Pickens. Service will be Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 3PM at Northside Baptist Church, New Albany, MS with Bro. Chris McCord officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:30PM and continue to service time. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Scotty Buskirk, Chris Holt, Chad Rodgers, Art Page, Allen Rodgers, and Eddie Rodgers.
