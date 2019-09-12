Sallie Jean Rodgers, age 88, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. She was born to George Marion Biffle and Lila Ferguson Biffle. Jean married Whitson Fay Rodgers on October 7, 1947 and they were members of West Heights Baptist Church, since 1948, where she was involved with the GA's, taught Sunday school and worked with VBS for over 50 years. She was an active member of the Choir. Jean worked at the Rivera Shirt Factory for many years, setting pockets. She was an excellent seamstress and worked with the local 4-H Club for many years. Jean enjoyed her flowers, and took pride in her beautiful yard, collecting rocks and stamps from around the World. Services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. David Hamilton and Rev. Bill Rambo officiating and Bill Rutledge will share reflections, and music will be provided by Rev. James Francis and Bobby Forman. Burial will follow in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Linnette McAnally of McComb, MS, two sons; Michael Rodgers of Belden, MS and Joseph Rodgers of Pontotoc, MS; one sister, Thelma Biffle Morrison of Dallas, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, Lena Biffle Shackleton and Mavis Biffle Sappington; and four brothers, Dean Biffle, Sidney Biffle, Raymond (Jack) Biffle and William Biffle. Pallbearers will be Carter Biffle, Jack Biffle, William Thomas Biffle, Roger Bland, Ken Rodgers, David Rodgers and Bill Rutledge. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Saturday and from 1 to 2 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, and Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.