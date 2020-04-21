ABERDEEN -- Marchanna Rodgers, 85, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat. 25 April 2020- 12 Noon at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery-Whitfield Street. Visitation will be on 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery-Aberdeen,MS go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

