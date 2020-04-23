ABERDEEN -- Marchanna Rodgers, 85, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in ABERDEEN. Services will be on Sat- Aprl 25, 2020 at 12 p.m;. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sat- April 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.

