FALKNER, MS -- Scottie Joe Rodgers, 60, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 with a visitation with family from 5-8PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home.

