HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Perry Lee Roe, 68, passed away Monday, September 02, 2019, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday September 8, 2019 2:30 p.m. the body will be placed in church at 1:30 at Hopewell #2 M.B. Church in Hudsonville. Burial will follow at West TN Veterans Cemetery. Serenity Autry is in charge of services.

