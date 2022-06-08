Tupelo/Elizabethtown, KY-Claude Morgan Roebuck, (age 89), died on July 17, 2021, at Robin Brooke Senior Living in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. He was born February 6, 1932 on a farm near Nettleton, MS to Claude Metts and Gussie Morgan Roebuck. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo, MS. After graduating from Tupelo High School, he attended Millsaps College, Itawamba Junior College, and the University of Mississippi where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. After serving as an Accepted Supply Pastor for several Methodist Churches, he attended Florida State University where he received a Master of Social Work Degree. Claude's professional Social Work experience included positions with two government agencies. His work was rewarded with numerous awards, commendations and promotions. Positions included: State of Florida Division of Mental Retardation where he was Director of Social Work, Sunland Training Center at Gainesville, FL.: Director of Research and Evaluation, Sunland Training Center at Orlando, FL.; Programs and Services Director, Sunland Training Center at Orlando, FL; Director, Sunland Training Center, Orlando, FL.; Superintendent, Sunland Training Center at Orlando and Acting Regional Director for the Central Florida Region of the State Division of Mental Retardation. Claude's work with the Department of Veterans Affairs included Social Worker at VA Hospital, Tuscaloosa, AL and VA Outpatient Clinic, Orlando, FL.: Social Work Supervisor, VA Hospital, Tampa, FL.; Chief of Social Work Services at VA Hospitals in Montgomery, AL; St. Cloud, MN; Memphis, TN. and Gainesville, FL.; Assistant to the Director, VA Hospital, Montgomery, AL. and Chief of Program Management, Social Work Services, VA Central Office, Washington DC. Claude lived an long, interesting and productive life and his living was not in vain. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 10AM Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Tupelo Memorial Gardens on Joyner St. Tupelo, MS. Burial will follow there. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include: two daughters, Alice Lynn Roebuck (Richard) and Claudia Ruth Roebuck Castenir (Dennis); two grandsons, Adam Castenir (Jenny) and Jason Castenir; four great grandchildren, Josiah, Hadley, Harper, and Hannah, and a host of nieces and nephews. Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Metts and Gussie Morgan Roebuck; his devoted and beloved wife of 64 years, Ruth Dale Riley Roebuck on Aug. 17, 2013; and his second wife, Ann Young Roebuck whom he frequently said gave him a reason to live after Ruth died. Claude and Ruth had one daughter, Morgan Dale who died in infancy. Others who preceded him in death were his brother, Thomas Roebuck, and three sisters: Luene Waycaster, Velera Mae (Sis) Pettigrew, and Gussie Jewellene Barber. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following endowments at Create Foundation, 213 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804: Ruth and Claude Roebuck Endowment for Saltillo First United Methodist Church. Alice Lynn Roebuck Endowment for United Way. Claudia Ruth Castenir Scholarship Endowment Fund. Morgan Dale Roebuck Memorial Endowment for Salvation Army. Claude and Gussie Roebuck Endowment for St. Luke United Methodist Church. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
