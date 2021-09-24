Donnie Ray Roebuck, 51, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Donnie Ray was born on March 20, 1970 in Waukegan, IL to Ronnie Ray and Brenda Jean Christian Roebuck. Growing up in Aberdeen, he attended Aberdeen schools and he was married to the former Michelle Callahan. Donnie Ray was a true family man who loved nothing more than to be with his kids and their friends where they could often be found out on the water. He was a transportation engineer for White Oil Company in Aberdeen, and he was a fan of NASCAR and drag racing. He was a member of Prairie Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2012 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. George Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Roebuck of Aberdeen; his mother, Brenda Jean Roebuck; 3 sons, Dustin Roebuck (Shannon) of Aberdeen, Josh Roebuck of Amory, and Donnie Wayne Roebuck of Aberdeen; two daughters, Rachel Roebuck Humbers (Mikey) of Bartahatchie and Paige Roebuck of West Point; one brother, Kenneth Allen Roebuck of Lady Lake, FL; three sisters, Belinda Roebuck Nelson of Lady Lake, FL, Kim Roebuck of Aberdeen, and Shannon D. Roebuck of Columbus; and 6 grandchildren, Elijah Roebuck, Channing Roebuck, Ian Roebuck, Charlie Humbers, Michael Humbers, and Radley Humbers. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, John and Emma Roebuck and Kelvie Christian. Pallbearers will be Dustin, Josh, and Donnie Wayne Roebuck, Alvin Estes, Wade Hawkins, and Anthony Daniels. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
